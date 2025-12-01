Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.6667.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,120. The trade was a 39.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total value of $257,347.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $4,979,310. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $829,724,000 after buying an additional 268,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,400,000 after buying an additional 145,524 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,348,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $120.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.20. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $560.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

