Financial Analysis: Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) and Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fulton Financial and Town and Country Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 7 2 0 2.22 Town and Country Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Town and Country Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

72.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fulton Financial and Town and Country Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.30 billion 2.53 $288.74 million $1.91 9.52 Town and Country Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Town and Country Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Town and Country Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 19.01% 12.55% 1.24% Town and Country Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Town and Country Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company offers consumer loans products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it offers letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through financial center offices, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Town and Country Financial

Town & Country Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers loans, investments, deposits, and cash management operations. Its has offices in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mt. Zion, Springfield, and Quincy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

