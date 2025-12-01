Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.7%

ES stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.