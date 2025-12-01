Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 346,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,424.32. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,186.78. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Amkor Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,914 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 191,626 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

