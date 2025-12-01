Norges Bank Invests $354.45 Million in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 971,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,926,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $156.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.21. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

