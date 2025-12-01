Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Myers Industries stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $675.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samantha Rutty purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helmuth Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $86,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,436 shares in the company, valued at $231,233.56. This trade represents a 59.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

