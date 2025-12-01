Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of ICE stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.33.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Worried About Inflation? These 3 ETFs Offer Real Protection
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel’s Black Friday Breakout: Apple Rumors Fuel a Holiday Rally
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Klarna’s Crypto Play: A Plan to Fix Its Profit Problem
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.