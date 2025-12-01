Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Lessened by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmont by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after buying an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $90.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

