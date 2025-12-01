Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,762 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 159,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,715.52. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

