Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE VMI opened at $412.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.06. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $427.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total value of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

