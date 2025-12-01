PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $2,330,594,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $148.91 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $163.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

