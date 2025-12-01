Lido Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $143.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.