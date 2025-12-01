15,827 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SK Telecom by 43.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in SK Telecom by 11.3% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.56). SK Telecom had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

