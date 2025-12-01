Lido Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,864,000 after buying an additional 49,922 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $75.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

