Leuthold Group LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 257.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 708,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 510,103 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $80.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a PE ratio of 210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

