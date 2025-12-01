Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,436,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,684,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,113,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,680,000 after acquiring an additional 570,141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after acquiring an additional 216,763 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.34 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.26. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.