iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $131.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

