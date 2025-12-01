Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Position Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.