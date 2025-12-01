Head to Head Analysis: Upexi (UPXI) and Its Rivals

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Upexi to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 2 0 2.33 Upexi Competitors 1220 2539 5152 294 2.49

Valuation & Earnings

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.67%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Upexi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.66 Upexi Competitors $1.46 billion $24.52 million 1.84

Upexi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s peers have a beta of -15.38, meaning that their average stock price is 1,638% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 264.25% -30.42% -16.18% Upexi Competitors -395.60% -649.50% -14.73%

Summary

Upexi peers beat Upexi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

