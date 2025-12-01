Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $446.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $452.23 per share, with a total value of $4,522,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,953.53. This trade represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This trade represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.