Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $204.07 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $249.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

