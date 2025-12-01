F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter worth $207,492,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in F5 by 40.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,920,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,330.43. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,713 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $239.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.91.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

