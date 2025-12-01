Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,278,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 534,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.58.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

