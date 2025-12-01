Cummins Inc. $CMI Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0%

CMI stock opened at $497.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $500.17. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

