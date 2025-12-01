Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 5,320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
