Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.5%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

