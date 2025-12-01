New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,880 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX in the second quarter worth $222,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in GATX by 66.9% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of GATX by 108.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 34.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total value of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.75. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GATX from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.20. GATX Corporation has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $178.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.21 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

