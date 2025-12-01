Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,395 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $232.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

