Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enpro by 5.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.3% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 2nd quarter worth $2,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Enpro by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NPO opened at $222.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

