Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,991 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,809,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.