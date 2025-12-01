Leuthold Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perdoceo Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $38.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $742,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,970. This represents a 22.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 524,047 shares in the company, valued at $18,430,732.99. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,212 shares of company stock worth $3,540,420. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

