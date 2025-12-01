Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 598.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,771,000 after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $297.08 on Monday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

