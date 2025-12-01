Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $31,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. William Blair assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE NOG opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $319.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

