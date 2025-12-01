New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,581 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $30,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $753.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

