New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,413 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 151.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 34,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $257,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 84,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,296.48. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $1,272,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,654.35. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,033 shares of company stock worth $1,405,542. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 299.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

