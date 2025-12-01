New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.46 Million Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $31,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Timken by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Timken by 41.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $81.39 on Monday. Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

