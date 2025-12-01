Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $40,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 5,754.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Glaukos by 909.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,240. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,940. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $106.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. Glaukos Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

