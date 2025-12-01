Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 159,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $19,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 255,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.50 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE:CMC opened at $63.03 on Monday. Commercial Metals Company has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

