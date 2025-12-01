New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 262,144 Shares of Vertex, Inc. $VERX

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex were worth $31,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.62 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

