Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,339 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in SLB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,232,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 19.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 48.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 9.6% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 493,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLB during the second quarter valued at $352,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

SLB Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. This trade represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.