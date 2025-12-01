Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $191.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $129.33 and a one year high of $192.83.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

