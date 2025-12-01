Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 5,610 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $383,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $161.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.