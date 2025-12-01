Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $155,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after buying an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,091,000 after buying an additional 478,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after buying an additional 423,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $36,339,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $188.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

