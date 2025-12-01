Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,170 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Kroger by 15.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 711,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KR opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

