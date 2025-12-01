Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 49,876 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576,208 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,781,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $136,821,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,675,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.