Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $193.82 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

