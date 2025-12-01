Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth about $12,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,394.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in PJT Partners by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on PJT Partners in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $168.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $190.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $447.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.76 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.