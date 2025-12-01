Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,103 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,190 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.04 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

