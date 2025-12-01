Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9,554.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 39,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

