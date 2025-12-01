Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,807 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,336,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $128,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 83.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,588,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,490,000 after buying an additional 723,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $131.45 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

